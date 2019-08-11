Home

Norman R. Brown


1947 - 2019
Norman R. Brown Obituary
Brown, Norman R. Age 72, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2019. He was born on May 29, 1947 in Chicago, IL. Norman is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Norma (nee Valle); his loving siblings, Debbie (Charles) Urbaytis and Daniel (Donna) Brown; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman E. and Ida Mae Brown, and his dear brother, George (Julie) Brown. Norman loved his cigars, watching NASCAR and cheering on his Chicago Cubs! He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Visitation will beThursday, August 15, 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated onFriday,August 16, 10:30 a.m.at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Interment will be private. For information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2019
