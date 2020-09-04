Morrison Jr., Norman
Norman Morrison Jr. age 92, WWII Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Kowalewski); loving father of Diane (Michael) Kellner, Janet, Gerilyn (Joseph) Smaga; proud grandfather of Daniel Kellner, Kristin (Chris) Bajek, Brian, Bradley and Lindsay Smaga; cherished great grandfather of Lily Bajek; dear brother of William Morrison; fond uncle and cousin to many. Visitation Saturday 9:00 A.M. until time of Prayers at 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Mary Church Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Due to Phase 4 of the state of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visit brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. The coffee lounges are not available for use so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
