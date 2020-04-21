Kovats, Norman J. Norman J. Kovats, passed away at the age of 83, at his home in Plainfield, IL, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. All friends and relatives are invited to a drive-thru, no contact viewing for Norman J. Kovats, that will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Funeral Services will be live-streamed on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or for full obituary, visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2020.