Zimmerman, Norman Edward
Longtime Chicago and Winnetka resident, died April 21, 2020. Norman was born in Chicago 1936. After graduating Roosevelt High School, he attended U of Illinois and later graduated from Northwestern Law School. He practiced law many years before entering the family business, Schaumburg Lincoln Mercury 1976-2012. He was preceded in death by parents, William B. and Ann Sacharin Zimmerman; his brother, Paul; his niece, Diane Zimmerman Johnston. He is survived by son, Michael (Beth), Malvern, PA; son, Alan, Scottsdale, AZ; and his ex-wife, Ann C. Zimmerman, Scottsdale, AZ. In 2014 he married Barbara Perz Zimmerman; children, Melissa and Stephen, and resided in Lake Forest. Services have been held.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 13, 2020.