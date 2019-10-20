Home

Phillips , Norma Lee Marie Passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019, at the age of 92. A loving aunt and godparent to several generations, she was a loyal and steadfast friend to many. Her varied career embraced both opera singing and hospital administration. A longtime member of the Michael Reese Hospital staff, she made indelibly positive impressions on colleagues and mentees. Self-taught and guided from an early age, she was proudly independent throughout her long life and nourished a passionate love for music and literature to the end. Her wry humor, kindness and gentle demeanor will be missed by those who were fortunate to know her.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019
