Norma L. Gordon
Gordon, Norma L.

Norma L. Gordon, nee Lindner, age 91. Beloved and devoted wife for 66 years of Lester Gordon. Loving mother of Gail Gordon, Steve Gordon and Rick Gordon. Proud grandmother of Carly Gordon, Eric Gordon and Alec Meister. Cherished aunt of many. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois, ?215 W Illinois St #1c, Chicago, IL 60654, www.nkfi.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
Our Heartfelt Sorrow and Sympathies go out to you Lester, and your Family during this trying time. You're all in my Prayers.
Peter DeStefano
Friend
