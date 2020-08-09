Pranske, Norma Jean Dearly beloved wife of the late Louis; Loving mother of Norma (Frank) Cittadino; Cherished grandmother of Eric (Carrie) and Scott (Marlee) Cittadino; Cherished great grandmother of Reily, Abbie, Gracie, Addie, and the late Maggie; Dear sister of John (Shirley) Salyer, Betty (Late Elmer) Mathaney, the late Connie (Tom) Lee, the late Louise and George Martin, the late Elizabeth and Harold Morgan, the late Phrona and Spugie La Fever, the late George and June Salyer. Loving aunt, cousin and friend of many. Norma worked for Castle Metals for 34 years and also was a water aerobics instructor at Concord for many years. Norma was a member of the Eastern Star. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society
or Alzheimer's Association
would be greatly appreciated. Family and friend to meet Tuesday, 12pm, at Memory Garden Cemetery for graveside Service. Visitation Monday 3-9 at Carbonara Funeral Home 1515 N. 25th Ave Melrose Park, Il. Please visit Norma's tribute at Carbonarafuneralhome.net
708-343-6161.