Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Fish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Fish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Fish Obituary
Fish, Norma "Tommy" (nee Cohen) A lifelong Chicagoan, died early Tuesday morning at the age of 98, peacefully in her sleep at home. As a driving instructor for 26 years, and later as a volunteer at the nearby school, Norma loved to spread freedom and joy to everyone lucky enough to know her. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, George; and sisters, Bernice and Lillian. She is survived by children, Michael, Harry, Roger, and Gail; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Private services will be held. Contributions may be made in her memory to Friends of Northside Learning Center, friendsofnorthsidelearningctr.org. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -