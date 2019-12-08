|
|
Fish, Norma "Tommy" (nee Cohen) A lifelong Chicagoan, died early Tuesday morning at the age of 98, peacefully in her sleep at home. As a driving instructor for 26 years, and later as a volunteer at the nearby school, Norma loved to spread freedom and joy to everyone lucky enough to know her. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, George; and sisters, Bernice and Lillian. She is survived by children, Michael, Harry, Roger, and Gail; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Private services will be held. Contributions may be made in her memory to Friends of Northside Learning Center, friendsofnorthsidelearningctr.org. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 8, 2019