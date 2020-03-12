|
Mauna, Norine Marie (nee Sawin), age 83, late of Charlotte, NC and formerly of South Chicago, passed away March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raul Mauna Sr.; loving mother of Clara (Carl), late Richard (Lisa), Raul Jr. (late Glenda), Remona (Luis), Anthony (Veronica), Kathy (Uswaldo), Deborah (Jose) and Michael (Sandra); devoted grandmother of 22; cherished great-grandmother of 51; adored great-great-grandmother of 5; dearest daughter of the late Harry and late Norine Sawin; dear sister of Daniel (Sandy), Catherine (late Harry), Marie (Tom), late Jack (late Marilyn), late William (late Joanne), late Robert (late Shirley) and late Donald (late Helen); fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, March 14, 2020 8:45 a.m. prayers from Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2020