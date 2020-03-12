Home

Norine Mauna Obituary
Mauna, Norine Marie (nee Sawin), age 83, late of Charlotte, NC and formerly of South Chicago, passed away March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raul Mauna Sr.; loving mother of Clara (Carl), late Richard (Lisa), Raul Jr. (late Glenda), Remona (Luis), Anthony (Veronica), Kathy (Uswaldo), Deborah (Jose) and Michael (Sandra); devoted grandmother of 22; cherished great-grandmother of 51; adored great-great-grandmother of 5; dearest daughter of the late Harry and late Norine Sawin; dear sister of Daniel (Sandy), Catherine (late Harry), Marie (Tom), late Jack (late Marilyn), late William (late Joanne), late Robert (late Shirley) and late Donald (late Helen); fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, March 14, 2020 8:45 a.m. prayers from Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2020
