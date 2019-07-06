Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Catholic Church
3342 West 111th St
Chicago, IL
View Map
LaPorta, Norine M. "Nor" (nee Kilcullen) Of Chicago, IL, passed away July 3, 2019, in Oak Ridge, TN with her loving family at her side. Nor is the loving daughter to the late Joseph and Nina Kilcullen; beloved wife to John LaPorta, CFD for over 33 years; devoted mother to Nicholas (Ellyn) LaPorta, CFD and Joseph LaPorta, BIFD; proud grandmother to James; sister and best friend to Ann (Bob) Joritz and Kathy (Muredach) McCloat; adored aunt to Geraldine and Declain McCloat and Kaileen and Shannon Joritz; cherished sister-in-law to Michael (Patti), Ronnie (Lorna), Joey (Renee), and Loretta LaPorta, Mary Beth (Jim) Gutierrez, Trisha (Art) Doherty and their children. She will be sadly missed by her many cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Blake Lamb Funeral Home, (4727 West 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christina Catholic Church (3342 West 111th St., Chicago, IL 60655). She will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to MMC Hospitality House in C/O Methodist Medical Center Foundation; 990 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 6, 2019
