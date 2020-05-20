McNichols, Norine Rita
Age 72, born into eternity May 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John T. and Katherine M. (nee O'Connor) McNichols; dear sister of Patricia (John) Geist; the late John, the late Richard, Kathleen Comans, the late John (Mary), the late Eileen (late James) Juchcinski, the late Daniel, William (Susan), Mary and Thomas (Patrice) McNichols; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Loyal friend of Fr. Mark Pasiak and coworkers of the Martin Brower Company. Devoted Chicago White Sox and Notre Dame fan. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be helf at a futhe date. Arrangements entrusted to Feely-Balto Funeral Service, 773-239-9095.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020.