Hosty, Noreen P. (nee Hynes) Loving daughter of the late Michael and Mary Hynes, formerly of Mountross, Headford, Co. Galway, Ireland; Devoted wife and caring companion of 33 years to the late Peter J. Hosty; Loving mother of Marilyn James and Patrick (Noreen) Hosty; Adoring Grandma to Michaela, Eddie, Peter, and Bridget James and Patrick, Brendan, Ciara and Peter Hosty; Fond sister of Lillian (James Christopher) Foley, the late Delia Hynes, May (Michael) Murphy, Margaret (Larry) Carty, Thomas (Margaret) Hynes, and James (Mary) Hynes. Dear Aunt of many loving nieces and nephews; Noreen touched many hearts with her kind and gentle spirit. Her Catholic devotion, unending prayers, compassionate acts, and loving words will certainly live on forever. Noreen will be profoundly missed among her family, friends, and community, which loved and cherished her deeply. Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 29, 2019