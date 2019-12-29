Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 W. 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 W. 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 S. Lawler Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Hosty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen Hosty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noreen Hosty Obituary
Hosty, Noreen P. (nee Hynes) Loving daughter of the late Michael and Mary Hynes, formerly of Mountross, Headford, Co. Galway, Ireland; Devoted wife and caring companion of 33 years to the late Peter J. Hosty; Loving mother of Marilyn James and Patrick (Noreen) Hosty; Adoring Grandma to Michaela, Eddie, Peter, and Bridget James and Patrick, Brendan, Ciara and Peter Hosty; Fond sister of Lillian (James Christopher) Foley, the late Delia Hynes, May (Michael) Murphy, Margaret (Larry) Carty, Thomas (Margaret) Hynes, and James (Mary) Hynes. Dear Aunt of many loving nieces and nephews; Noreen touched many hearts with her kind and gentle spirit. Her Catholic devotion, unending prayers, compassionate acts, and loving words will certainly live on forever. Noreen will be profoundly missed among her family, friends, and community, which loved and cherished her deeply. Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -