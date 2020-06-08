Butler, Noreen (nee Sugrue) Age 84, native of Caherciveen Co., Kerry, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late James E. Butler; loving mother of Frances (Ken) Chica, Breda (Tony CFD) Martin, Noreen (Tim) Harrington and Maureen M.D. (Jake) Butler; cherished nana of Noreen, Eddie, Kathleen and Bridget Martin, Aidan, Brendan, Nora and Eileen Harrington, Maura and Timothy Butler; dear sister of Mary (the late John) Crowley, Kathleen (the late Martin) Moore, Bridie Sugrue and John Francis (Olive) Sugrue; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, a Private Mass for the immediate family will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th Street, Palos Hills at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Member of the Kerry Association. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 8, 2020.