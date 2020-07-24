1/
Norbert "Smitty" Smith
1935 - 2020
Smith, Norbert "Smitty" Norbert "Smitty" Smith, 85, beloved husband of the late Lorraine (nee Biehl) of Stickney, IL, was welcomed in to heaven March 14, 2020. Smitty was survived by his children, Tim (Denise), Julie (Kurt) Skopick, Joseph (Michelle), Michael (Lisa) Biehl (Lisa) and Debbie Biehl. Norbert was preceded in death by his son, Arthur Smith. Norbert is survived by 10 grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Norbert was born in Lorain, OH on January 6, 1935. Smitty graduated from Lorain High School and served in the Unites States Army. Smitty proudly worked at Commonweath Edison's Oakbrook office for many years. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00AM, July 25, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, 4300 S. Oak Park Avenue, Stickney IL 60402 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
