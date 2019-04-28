Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Norah Christine Conway Obituary
Conway, Norah Christine (nee Lydon) Beloved wife of the late James P.; loving mother of Mary Jo Conway, Thomas (Devi), and Frank Conway; proud and cherished grandmother of Cathlyn Joy Conway and Grace Christine Cali; dear sister of Helen "Nellie" Craig. Preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters. Native of Castlebar Co., Mayo Ireland. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 625 Busse Hwy., in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, April 29, 2019, with prayers at 9:15 a.m., to St. Robert Bellarmine Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to AFA Alzheimer's Foundation of America would be greatly appreciated. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2019
