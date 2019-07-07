Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Nora Saposnik

Nora Saposnik Obituary
Saposnik, Nora Nora Saposnik, Age 91, beloved wife and best friend of the late Rubin Saposnik. Loving mother of Steven (the late Ellen) Saposnik, Alan (Suzanne) Saposnik, and Gary Saposnik. Proud grandmother of Rabbi Isaac Saposnik (Jeanne Calloway), Ilana Saposnik Gilat (Yariv Gilat), Aaron Saposnik (Rachel Goldfarb), Noah (Fallon) Saposnik, and Brandon Saposnik. Cherished great-grandmother of Zev, Leah, Ariel, Natan, Eliezer, and Hannah. Treasured sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Services, Tuesday 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019
