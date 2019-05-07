Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
9310 S. 55th Court
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Nora McSweeney Obituary
McSweeney, Nora (nee Howe) Loving daughter of the late Michael and Nora Howe, formerly of Miltown-Malbay, Co. Clare, Ireland; devoted wife and best friend of 42 years to the late Danny McSweeney; loving mother of Danny, Jr. (Kathleen) McSweeney and Noreen (Patrick) Hosty; adoring Nana to Dara McSweeney, Patrick, Brendan, Ciara and Peter Hosty; fond sister of Jim (Ann) Howe, and the late Patrick (Susan) Howe, Mary (Patrick) Fox, Tim (Carmel) Howe, Michael (Peggy) Howe, Brigid (Willie) Rowley; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews in Ireland, England, Australia and New Zealand. Member of the Gaelic Park Ladies Auxiliary and The Clare Association of Chicago. Past employee of Illinois Bell. She always had a gentle, kind, peaceful and compassionate spirit with everyone that she knew. Our memories of Nana will always remain in our hearts. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Gerald Church, 9310 S. 55th Court, Oak Lawn. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 7, 2019
