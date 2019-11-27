Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st Street
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st Street
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Hanafin, Nora T. (nee McCormick) Native of Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland. Devoted wife of the late Michael; loving mother of Patrick (Nancy), Mary (Robert) Ahrens, and Eileen (Mike) Dembowski; proud grandma of Lucas, Lily, Nicholas, and Joseph; cherished daughter of the late Martin and Mary; loving sister of the late Patrick McCormick, late Mary McCormick, Ann (late Maurice) Flynn, and Margaret McCormick; beloved aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 27, 2019
