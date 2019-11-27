|
Hanafin, Nora T. (nee McCormick) Native of Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland. Devoted wife of the late Michael; loving mother of Patrick (Nancy), Mary (Robert) Ahrens, and Eileen (Mike) Dembowski; proud grandma of Lucas, Lily, Nicholas, and Joseph; cherished daughter of the late Martin and Mary; loving sister of the late Patrick McCormick, late Mary McCormick, Ann (late Maurice) Flynn, and Margaret McCormick; beloved aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 27, 2019