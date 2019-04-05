Tennant, Noah Aaron Born September 21, 1986, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2019, and was laid to rest at Shalom Cemetery. He will be missed forever. Noah was known for his gentle, kind soul and unique personal charm. He loved animals, being outside in the water, cooking, and physical fitness. People were drawn to his sense of humor and easygoing nature. Noah struggled with a severe lung disease since childhood, but that did not prevent him from being a competitive team swimmer and certified lifeguard. Although Noah often underestimated his abilities, he was always able to help others. When Noah was a young man, he heroically rescued a swimmer in the Sea of Galilee. The young man Noah rescued is now married and has two children of his own. Noah was a graduate of Evanston Township High School and DePaul University. Noah often helped others by volunteering, from serving as President of his Community Service Club in High School, to tutoring underprivileged children while a student at DePaul, to aiding PAWS Chicago and their rescue animals as a senior volunteer. He was always devoted to and protective of his grandparents and siblings, his friends, and all the animals he helped rescue. Anyone who knew Noah appreciated his knack for business. He built, from scratch, a successful real estate business, Skyline Luxury Rentals. Always generous with his family and employees, Noah was also an expert in getting a good deal. Most important was Noah's basic sweetness and decency. He always stood up for the underdog, his family, friends, and, of course, the animals. This is what we will miss most about Noah. Noah leaves his mother, Robin Kory Tennant; father, James R. Tennant; brother and sister, Jacob and Eleanor Tennant; grandmother, Gloria Bierman; uncles, Michael Tennant, Adam Bierman, Joshua Bierman, and Douglas Bierman; and numerous friends, co-workers, and fellow volunteers, especially Michael Yetnikoff, Dan Zanger, Chance Lockhart, and all the alumnae of Skyline Luxury Rentals; and his beloved rescue dog Sox. In memory of Noah, his family asks that you donate to PAWS Chicago or Illini Chabad, or just do a kindness in his name. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary