Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Nissin Behar

Behar, Nissin Nissin Behar, MD, age 92, passed away April 13, 2020. Beloved husband for 55 years of Olema, nee Fernandez Raya. Loving father of Jose, Nissin (Cindy) and Israel Behar. Adored Abuelo of Jeremy Behar. Dear brother of Berta Benhabib and Hilda Lopez. He was a remarkable man who lived a remarkable life. Smart and funny, he served as a caring doctor at Norwegian American Hospital for decades. He will live in our hearts forever. A private graveside service has been held. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Mayo Clinic, www.mayoclinic.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2020
