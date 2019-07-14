Kartavicius, Nilza H. (nee Rivera) Age 83, of Oak Park, formerly of North Riverside. Nilza was born in Guaymate, a town of the province of La Romana, Dominican Republic, to Armando and Mercedes Marien (nee Simo) Rivera. Nilza was the fourth of five siblings, Humberto Rivera, Melba Fernandez, Clarissa Amani and Sonia Garcia. As a child she was playful, but at the same time, very serious. She always had good grades in school. She was very friendly and outgoing in her own way. She studied secretarial science at the Catholic University of Puerto Rico Santa Maria Mensa. She liked to travel a lot and was very loving and attentive to her nieces and nephews. In times of need, her family could rely on her to be emotionally comforting and supportive. Nilza was happily married to Ray Kartavicius for 40 years, until Ray passed away in 2015. Nilza moved to Belmont Village Assisted Living facility, where she spent her last four years of life and passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Alex Rivera, Dr. Maria Rivera, Fariba Amani Weitgenant, Soraya Garcia, Mercedes Fernandez, Paris Amani, Lisa Amani, Dr. Desiree Garcia Rivera, Ismael Fernandez, Marnie Sandoval, Sandra Amani and Rafael Garcia. Visitation Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m., at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Interment Private at St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago. Online condolences may be offered to the family at KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019