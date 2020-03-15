|
|
Murtaugh, Nicole Nicole N. Murtaugh, 50, passed away on Monday 03/09/20. She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years Daniel J. Murtaugh and her four children. Damon S. Murtaugh, Cody L. Murtaugh, Dakota S. Murtaugh, and Mackenzie R. Murtaugh. A Funeral Mass will be held in Memory of Nicole on Thursday 03/19/20 at 11:30 at... Notre Dame Church 64 Norfolk Ave Clarendon Hills, IL 60514 A reception will follow at 1:30PM at... Jen's Guesthouse 8989 Archer Ave. Willow Springs, IL 60480 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2020