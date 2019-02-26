|
Battaglia, Nicola Age 73, born in Mola di Bari, Italy, passed away onFebruary 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Ungolo); loving father of Domenico (Maricor), Antonio, Vito, Gaetano (Jane), and Teresa Battaglia (Sean O'Donnell); cherished Nonno of Fontina, Nicholas, Gaetano, Kimberlee, and Kerie Battaglia; fond uncle of Tommaso and Gaetano Conenna. Nicola was a member of the Maria SS.Addolorata Mola di Bari and was a retired union member of Local 1006.VisitationWednesday, February 27, 2019, from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. FuneralThursday, February 28, 2019, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and then proceeding to St. Eugene Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Information:708-456-8300orwww.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2019