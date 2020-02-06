|
Allen, Nick George (Iliopoulos), 83, of South Bend passed away peacefully at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2 nd, with his loving family by his side. Nick was born April 13, 1936 in Louka, Arkadias, Greece to the late Demetra (Tsiagouris) and George Iliopoulos and had lived in South Bend since 1987 coming from Chicago, IL. Father of George, Demetra, Tom and Nicoletta; Pappou of Demetri, Nicoletta, Athanasia, Nancy, Niko, Antonios, Eleftheria, Zachary, and Luke; loving brother to Demetrios, Nota, Vasiliki, Yvonne, Voula, Ted and Louie; longtime companion to Laura; dearest uncle to his nieces and nephews both in Greece and the United States. Nick came to America in July 1951, at the age of 15. He enlisted in the Army and served in Korea, in his young adult years. Nick worked in Chicago in the service industry and later moved to South Bend to start the local favorite King Gyros with his son Tom (T. Allen's restaurant), As well as establishing 2 Popeye's Chicken Restaurants, in the South Bend area. In the last 15 years after retiring, Nick enjoyed visiting his friends and families restaurants telling stories and reminiscing of the good old days. Nick was known for his endless storytelling, one liners, and his humor was loved by all. Visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., c.s.t., Friday, February 7 th, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment Bethania Cemetery. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church, 52455 Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN, 46635. For information 877/974-9201 or 815/462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 6, 2020