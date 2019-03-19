Home

D'Alessandro, Nick Age 87, of Chicago, passed away March 14, 2019. Born in Capurso Bari, Italy. Beloved husband of Chris (née Campbell) for 53 wonderful years; loving father of Maria (Eric Rupe) (the late Ken) Hush, Peter (Debbie) D'Alessandro, Nicole (Ryan) McGreevy, and Vincent (Melinda) D'Alessandro; beloved grandfather of twelve; fond uncle of many; preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters. Member of Madonna del Pozzo Society and Carpenter's Union Local 54. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the funeral home, then proceed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Chicago, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Internment at All Saints Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Info: 708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 19, 2019
