|
|
Conversa, Nick Age 76, passed away suddenly June 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Judy; loving father of Kathleen (Thomas) Rogowski, Michael (Eve) Conversa, Joseph (Paula) Conversa, and the late John Conversa; dear grandfather of Nicholas and Andrew Rogowski, Ryan and Maria Conversa, and the late Eamonn Conversa; son of the late Savario Conversa and Lucy Fanello; brother of Dan (Fran) Conversa, Carl (Kimberly) Conversa, and the late Leonard Conversa. Nick was a member of the District Council #14 Painters Union and the Toy Box in Frankfort. Visitation Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W), Hickory Hills. Interment private. For information, call (708) 430-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 28, 2019