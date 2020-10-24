Rastenis, Nicholas
November 8, 1979 - October 19, 2020. Nicholas Rastenis ("Nick"), age 40, of Chicago, Illinois unexpectedly passed on October 19, 2020. An indescribably devasting loss. Nick, precious husband to Kerri Swiatnicki, beloved son to John and Judy (Trzaskus) Rastenis, and dear nephew of Jerry Rastenis. He studied set design at the University of Texas, Austin and attended Yale School of Drama. Nick's presence was felt by all, his passion was inviting and contagious. Most of all his energy, which saturated, defined the spaces he inhabited and the relationships he cherished. His kindness was only matched by his passion, which may have led to the occasionally coffee mug thrown across the room. He was purposeful, active, and embraced his life. He did not simply exist. Nick lived. Hard. He did not believe in playing it safe, fading into the background or accepting the status quo. He sought to live with impact. His fearless unconventionality allowed him to take risks that others would not and experience obstacles and disappointment and many wonderful successes. Nick allowed these experiences to continually shape and grow him. Nick was known for his energy and smile, which always brightened the room. Nick's passion and love for art led him to be part of theater communities, companies, and projects from Austin to New York to Nashville and Chicago. His ideas and creativity were endless and his eye for design was amazing and unique. Nick is also survived by his cats Joe and Uncle Leo whom he loved immensely. He is preceded by his cat Derry with whom he shared a very special bond. We are having services on Sunday October 25, from 3 to 9 pm at Pomierski Funeral Home, 1059 West 32nd Street, Chicago, IL 60608. Please understand, due to Covid 19 protocols, your visitation time may be limited due to capacity. Please wear masks. There will be a virtually viewing through Zoom @ https://bigshouldersfund-org.zoom.us/j/91546712066
between 4 pm and 6 pm with a wake viewing at 4:30 and 5:30. In lieu of flowers, a request for donations to My Block, My Hood, My City @ 47 W. Polk St. STE 100 Chicago, IL 60605 or online at https://www.formyblock.org/donate
