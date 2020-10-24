1/1
Nicholas Rastenis
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rastenis, Nicholas

November 8, 1979 - October 19, 2020. Nicholas Rastenis ("Nick"), age 40, of Chicago, Illinois unexpectedly passed on October 19, 2020. An indescribably devasting loss. Nick, precious husband to Kerri Swiatnicki, beloved son to John and Judy (Trzaskus) Rastenis, and dear nephew of Jerry Rastenis. He studied set design at the University of Texas, Austin and attended Yale School of Drama. Nick's presence was felt by all, his passion was inviting and contagious. Most of all his energy, which saturated, defined the spaces he inhabited and the relationships he cherished. His kindness was only matched by his passion, which may have led to the occasionally coffee mug thrown across the room. He was purposeful, active, and embraced his life. He did not simply exist. Nick lived. Hard. He did not believe in playing it safe, fading into the background or accepting the status quo. He sought to live with impact. His fearless unconventionality allowed him to take risks that others would not and experience obstacles and disappointment and many wonderful successes. Nick allowed these experiences to continually shape and grow him. Nick was known for his energy and smile, which always brightened the room. Nick's passion and love for art led him to be part of theater communities, companies, and projects from Austin to New York to Nashville and Chicago. His ideas and creativity were endless and his eye for design was amazing and unique. Nick is also survived by his cats Joe and Uncle Leo whom he loved immensely. He is preceded by his cat Derry with whom he shared a very special bond. We are having services on Sunday October 25, from 3 to 9 pm at Pomierski Funeral Home, 1059 West 32nd Street, Chicago, IL 60608. Please understand, due to Covid 19 protocols, your visitation time may be limited due to capacity. Please wear masks. There will be a virtually viewing through Zoom @ https://bigshouldersfund-org.zoom.us/j/91546712066 between 4 pm and 6 pm with a wake viewing at 4:30 and 5:30. In lieu of flowers, a request for donations to My Block, My Hood, My City @ 47 W. Polk St. STE 100 Chicago, IL 60605 or online at https://www.formyblock.org/donate

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
virtually viewing through Zoom
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Wake
04:30 - 05:30 PM
virtually viewing through Zoom
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Service
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 927-6424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved