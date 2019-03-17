Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
For more information about
Nicholas Misuraca
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Misuraca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Misuraca


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicholas Misuraca Obituary
Misuraca II, Nicholas C. Loving son of Nicholas J. (the late Charlene Scapardine) Misuraca Jr.; loving father of Mia Misuraca; cherished brother of Michelle Misuraca; proud uncle of Joseph Misuraca; fond cousin and friend of many. Nicholas was a proud member of Local 150, the St. Joseph Club, and the Crete Masonic Lodge. He was employed by the city of Chicago for over 20 years. Visitation will be held onSunday,March 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60638, followed by a chapel service onMonday,March 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. For more information, please call(773) 586-7900or visitwww.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ridge Funeral Home
Download Now