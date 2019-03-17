|
Misuraca II, Nicholas C. Loving son of Nicholas J. (the late Charlene Scapardine) Misuraca Jr.; loving father of Mia Misuraca; cherished brother of Michelle Misuraca; proud uncle of Joseph Misuraca; fond cousin and friend of many. Nicholas was a proud member of Local 150, the St. Joseph Club, and the Crete Masonic Lodge. He was employed by the city of Chicago for over 20 years. Visitation will be held onSunday,March 17, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60638, followed by a chapel service onMonday,March 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. For more information, please call(773) 586-7900or visitwww.ridgefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019