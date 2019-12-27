Home

Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
416 N. Chicago St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Nicholas J. Cantanese Jr. Obituary
Catanese Jr., Nicholas J. Age 51, of Joliet, formerly of Berwyn. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved son of the late Nicholas J. Sr. and the late Janice (nee Fleseras); loving brother of Kim (Alan) Vincent, Kirsten (Danny Sr.) Lombardo, Joseph Catanese and the late Koren Maria; cherished uncle of Lauren and Danny Jr.; fond nephew of Tina Fleseras Buonauro and cousin to many; dear friend of David, Michael and Jake, Judy and Ro and many others, loved by countless students and bar patrons alike. Nicholas served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army for four years in military intelligence special forces and earned a meritorious service medal. He also served overseas in the former USSR and was attaché to the U.S. Ambassador to the former Soviet Union. Nicholas enjoyed cycling, shooting, speaking, reading, studying all things Russian, spiritual development and loved to connect with students of all ages. VisitationSunday, December 29th, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. FuneralMonday, December 30th, 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph Church, 416 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at the church by 10:15 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family atwww.KuratkoNosek.com. Info:(708) 447-2500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 27, 2019
