Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Casaletto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Casaletto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Casaletto Obituary
Casaletto, Nicholas F. Nicholas F. Casaletto, Veteran Marine Corps., World War II. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor, nee Master; loving father of Gregory (Elaine), Candace, and Kenneth (Sherry) Casaletto; proud grandfather of Nicole, Brian (Sara) and Matthew; dear great-grandfather of Grace and Emily; cherished son of the late Rocco and late Victoria, nee Dziadura, Casaletto; fond brother of Jerry (Linda) and the late Eugene (late Pat) Casaletto. Due to the COVID-19 concerns Nicholas' family is having a private burial. A Celebration of Nicholas' Life with a Memorial will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Foran Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to Nicholas' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfunealhome.com. For information 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -