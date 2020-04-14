|
Casaletto, Nicholas F. Nicholas F. Casaletto, Veteran Marine Corps., World War II. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor, nee Master; loving father of Gregory (Elaine), Candace, and Kenneth (Sherry) Casaletto; proud grandfather of Nicole, Brian (Sara) and Matthew; dear great-grandfather of Grace and Emily; cherished son of the late Rocco and late Victoria, nee Dziadura, Casaletto; fond brother of Jerry (Linda) and the late Eugene (late Pat) Casaletto. Due to the COVID-19 concerns Nicholas' family is having a private burial. A Celebration of Nicholas' Life with a Memorial will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Foran Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to Nicholas' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfunealhome.com. For information 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2020