|
|
Galang, Nephtali 50. Loving son of Violeta and the late Narciso; dear brother of Noel (Evin); adored uncle of Kesiah; cherished nephew of Virginia; fond cousin of Annalisa; proud graduate of Steinmetz High School; loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (1/2 Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Wednesday 4:00-8 :00 p.m. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019