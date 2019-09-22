Home

Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pascal Church
Nephtali Galang Obituary
Galang, Nephtali 50. Loving son of Violeta and the late Narciso; dear brother of Noel (Evin); adored uncle of Kesiah; cherished nephew of Virginia; fond cousin of Annalisa; proud graduate of Steinmetz High School; loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (1/2 Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Wednesday 4:00-8 :00 p.m. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019
