Tarulis, Nellie Mae "Lee" (nee VanRossen) Age 80, late of Crestwood, IL, formerly of Worth, Geneseo and Tinley Park, IL. Beloved wife for 62 years to Bernard "Bernie" Tarulis; loving mother of Richard "Rick" (Nancy) Tarulis of Naperville, IL, William "Bill" Tarulis of Rock Island, IL, Sheryl Tarulis of Worth, IL and Bernard "Bump" Tarulis of Davenport, IA; cherished grandmother of Justin Tarulis of Naperville, IL and Rebecca (Nelson) Lewis of Yorkville, IL; dear great-grandmother of Payton and Owen Tarulis-Morris of Yorkville, IL and Alexandra "Allie" Tarulis of Naperville, IL; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lee was the longest living transplant recipient who had her liver transplant on January 27, 1987. She was an advocate for organ donation. Lee attended Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church and volunteered at Pass It On thrift store. She especially enjoyed summers at Bass Lake, IN, with friends and family. Visitation Monday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com, 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2019