Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Tarulis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Tarulis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie Tarulis Obituary
Tarulis, Nellie Mae "Lee" (nee VanRossen) Age 80, late of Crestwood, IL, formerly of Worth, Geneseo and Tinley Park, IL. Beloved wife for 62 years to Bernard "Bernie" Tarulis; loving mother of Richard "Rick" (Nancy) Tarulis of Naperville, IL, William "Bill" Tarulis of Rock Island, IL, Sheryl Tarulis of Worth, IL and Bernard "Bump" Tarulis of Davenport, IA; cherished grandmother of Justin Tarulis of Naperville, IL and Rebecca (Nelson) Lewis of Yorkville, IL; dear great-grandmother of Payton and Owen Tarulis-Morris of Yorkville, IL and Alexandra "Allie" Tarulis of Naperville, IL; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lee was the longest living transplant recipient who had her liver transplant on January 27, 1987. She was an advocate for organ donation. Lee attended Palos Heights Christian Reformed Church and volunteered at Pass It On thrift store. She especially enjoyed summers at Bass Lake, IN, with friends and family. Visitation Monday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com, 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now