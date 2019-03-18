|
Harris, Nelle Lorraine (nee Nelson) Age 91, died in Chicago, at Wesley Place, on March 15, 2019. Born in Hinsdale, MT, on December 16, 1927, to Oliver and Mildred (nee Wheeler) Nelson and raised in Oxford, WI. Predeceased by Norman Charles Harris, beloved husband of 59 years, by her parents, and seven siblings; survived by children, Jon Oliver Harris (Susan), Rochelle Harris (Doug Bonney), and Stephanie Harris; and by grandchildren, Tessa Bonney (Tim Ruppe), Conrad Bonney, and Christina Harris; niece, Sue Gamble (Don); and a host of other nieces and nephews. Services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave. 60625, followed by 2:00 p.m. burial (Rosehill Cemetery). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army. Special thank you for the care she received at The Breakers, Wesley Place, Seasons Hospice (especially nurse David Simkin), and from Dr. Rowland Chang and P.A. Pam at Shirley Ryan Abilitylab.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 18, 2019