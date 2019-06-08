Pellicci, Neil L. Age 64, late of Lockport, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born and raised in Chicago and a resident of Lockport for the past 35 years. Neil was an Educator for many years, teaching at Darien School District 61, Taft School, Lockport District 90, Principal and Superintendent at Komarek School District 94, North Riverside where he retired in May 2015. He also had a 15-year career as a Lifeguard and Supervisor at Chicago Park District Beaches. He enjoyed triathlons, basketball, cars; but above all else enjoyed spending time with his cherished family. Preceded in death by his father, Neal Pellicci and one sister, Denise Pellicci. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Debra (Kot) Pellicci; three loving children, Neil (Amy Darby) Pellicci, Derek (Christine) Pellicci and Nina (Travis Tejkowski) Pellicci; four grandchildren, Andrew, Sophia, Anna and Evelyn Pellicci; his mother, Leana (Benedetti) Zanardo; a sister, Tina (Mark) Smith; two nieces, Bianca and Gianna Smith; and one nephew, MarcAnthony Smith. Many more nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or TLC Animal Shelter, Homer Glen would be greatly appreciated. Service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel, 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL 60441 at 6:00 p.m. Following all services cremation rites will be respectfully addressed. Visitation Monday, June 10, 2019, at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary