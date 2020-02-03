|
|
Chance, Neil H. Retired Elementary Principal died at 80. Born November 16, 1939 in Salem, Illinois, Neil graduated from Salem High School in 1957, attended Asbury University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Eastern Illinois University and returned to earn his Masters of Zoology. Then continued his education to receive his Administrative degrees from Illinois State University. He served in several administrative positions in District 153 before being named principal of Churchill Elementary School in 1971 from where he retired in 1994. Neil was passionate about education and worked hard to develop a school of lifelong learners. He loved visiting classrooms to read to the students or just to watch the learning happen. He led Churchill Elementary School as it received national recognition as a Blue-Ribbon School. In 1971-72, he was a part of a group of principals who combined several organizations and founded the statewide Illinois Principals Association. He was an active member in Phi Delta Kappa and National Elementary School Principals Association. He enjoyed mentoring new administrators and took satisfaction in seeing them succeed with their students. After his retirement, Neil served several interim positions as principal or assistant superintendent in Flossmoor, Manteno, Justice, and Mount Vernon. Neil attended Grace United Methodist Church in Salem, Illinois and was a member of the church choir. Neil was also member of the Lions Club, Elks Club, and Salem planning commission. He enjoyed his family and friends, reading western novels, country music and family property in Patoka. Neil and his wife, Ruth, celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in September 2019. They have one son, Scott, daughter-in-law Suzette, and gran dog, Marley. The service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 116 E. Schwartz St. Salem, IL 62881. In place of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer's and Dementia .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 3, 2020