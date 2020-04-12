|
St. John, Neal W. October 7, 1951 - April 7, 2020, of Downers Grove, IL. We are sorry to say goodbye to our husband, father, and stepfather, Neal. He died at home, where he was most comfortable, after battling several serious health issues. He grew up in Chicago, graduated early from high school, and put himself through college by cleaning and driving CTA buses. At UIC (known at that time as Circle Campus), he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. He continued to work for the CTA for many years, ultimately managing the graphics department which was responsible for the system maps seen by millions of Chicagoans each year. Neal was married to Linda Brown for 43 years and was a parent to Shaunagh O'Connor, Joey St. John, Cate Sharp, and Christian St. John, and a father-in-law to John Broderick, Eric Sharp, and Julie Wagner. Like his mother, Mildred Sowizral, and his stepdad, Joseph Sowizral, he enjoyed playing cards and, by his own account, was good at it. He was a great lover of books and music, had a soft spot for the family dogs, and always enjoyed fall weather and the color of autumn leaves. All the family that he leaves behind will miss Dear Old Dad. In light of current circumstances, a memorial will occur at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020