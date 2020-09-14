Multack, Natalie V.
Natalie V. Multack, age 43, passed away on September 8, 2020. Loving sister to Danielle Valente and Richard Valente. Cherished mother of Dylan and Isabella Multack. Devoted daughter of Enzo and Anna Valente. Fond aunt of Lena, Vivian, Samuel and Abriana. Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of The Woods Catholic Church, 10731 W. 131 Street, Orland Park, IL 60462 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Due to Covid-19, face masks required and 130 people total are allowed in church. Please sign guestbook at hayesfuneral.com
. Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolingbrook, IL, 630-536-9507.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com