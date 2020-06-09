Natalie Galvin
1925 - 2020
Galvin, Natalie

(nee Varano). Born in Holland, Michigan on 12/24/1925. Beloved wife of the late John Michael Galvin (WWII Navy Veteran). Loving mother of Barbara (Martin Whalen) Lynch, Kenneth, Jack (Diane), Paul (Carol), and Lisa (Amir) Chaudhry.

Cherished grandmother of Neil (Tiffany), Gail (Mario), Daniel, Keith, John, Matthew, Michael (Jennifer), Alex, and Mia. Proud great grandmother of Madeline, Meredith, Patrick, and Lillian. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Devoted daughter of the late James and Catherine Varano. Dear sister of the late Sr. Mary Natalie, Joseph, Peter, Mickey, Frank, Pauline, Karen, Janet and Tonnie. Dear sister in law of Ronnie (Frank) Pastewski. Heartfelt thanks to Palos Home Health and Hospice. A special thank you to Natalie's longtime caregiver, Maria Sagaitiene. Services and Interment Private due to the Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer's Association (Greater Illinois Chapter), 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a comment for the family on Natalie's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
June 8, 2020
I will be happy to give a donation in Natalie's honor to the Alzheimer's Association. So glad I got to experience the "real" Mrs. Galvin. She made me laugh and was always friendly. My parents liked her very much as well. Impossible to forget such a person. So sorry for the family's loss.
Mary, Tom & Julia Neville
Friend
