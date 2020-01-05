Home

Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC 28105
(704) 545-3553
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St John Neumann Catholic Church
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Salisbury National Cemetery
Natalie Gallas Obituary
Gallas, Natalie Julia 87, of Charlotte, NC, and formerly of Mt. Prospect, IL, died December 28, 2019, in Charlotte. She is survived by her son John Donahue (Charlotte); daughter Sharon Meeker (Hoffman Estates, Ill.); four sisters, Joan T. Memoli and Marsha J. Buster (Germantown, TN), Gail F. Remien (Northfield, IL), Priscilla L. Jablon (Highland Park, IL); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Jack Gallas; sister Betty Uselding; and parents Albert and Regina Meuer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St, John Neumann Catholic Church, in Charlotte, NC. Burial will take place at the VA National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. The family of Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home has been given the privilege of caring for Natalie. For a full obituary, please visit Natalie's online memorial at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020
