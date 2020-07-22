Giuntini, Nara D. Family and friends of Nara D. Giuntini (nee Pieroni), 83, a resident of Schaumburg for 14 years, formerly of Chicago will gather for visitation Thurs., July 23 from 9:30am until time of funeral mass at 10:30am at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1001 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg. Entombment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Born July 8, 1937 in Tiglio, Italy to Mario and Giannina (nee Casci) she passed away peacefully, July 19, 2020 in South Elgin with her loving family by her side. Nara was the adoring wife of 62 years to Aldo; loving mother of Richard (Theresa) and Paricia (James) Gessner; fond grandmother of Sonia (Keith) Gerstner and Samantha Gessner, Anthony, Mary Angela, Claire and Edward; proud great grandmother of Caroline Gerstner; beloved sister of Simi Kowalowski and the late Franca Bellitti; dear aunt and friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers memorials in Nara's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org
