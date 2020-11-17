1/
Napoleon B. Urgena Sr.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Napoleon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Urgena, Sr., Napoleon B.

Beloved husband of the late Milagros Urgena. Loving father of Nelson, Napoleon Jr. (Edita), the late Maribel, and Mary Ann (Doug). Loving grandfather of Anthony (Jonelle), Christiane (Long), Zachary (Mariel), Timothy, Quinn and Casey. Loving great grandfather of Jason Urgena. Son of Adriano and Teofila Urgena. Dear brother of Lydia Camanga, Adriano Urgena, Percival Urgena, the late Cynthia Villaluz, Adoracion Suarez, Regino Urgena, and the late Chris Urgena. Napoleon was a high school history and Filipino language teacher in the Philippines before coming to Chicago in 1968. He retired from First Chicago's International Investigations Department after 23 years. He moved from Chicago to Hanover Park to enjoy retirement and to be closer with family. He was loved and popular as a teacher by his students. He is remembered by his positve attitude, his humor, and his gift of storytelling. He was a devoted husband and father. He was a loving caregiver to his wife Mila. He will be missed by family and extended family that he formed close relationships with. Open visitation Friday November 20, from 2 to 8 PM and on Saturday November 21 from 9 to 10 AM. Eulogy from 10 to 11:30 AM followed by a funeral service on Saturday at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf, Schaumburg, IL. Interment at 1:30 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL. Funeral information 847-882-5580.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
NOV
21
Funeral service
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
NOV
21
Service
10:00 - 11:30 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
NOV
21
Interment
01:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved