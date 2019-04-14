|
Witek, Nancy (nee Schmitz) 76, Arlington Heights, beloved wife of Jude; loving mother of Michael and the late Julie; loved grandmother of Amanda, Emma, and Brooke; dear sister-in-law of Henry and Catherine Witek; fond aunt of Jennifer Scott, David Witek, Karen Bushaw, Laura Fasan, and Christopher Witek, and great-aunt of many. Visitation 3:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arl. Hts. Rd., Arl. Hts. and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, Illinois. Interment All Saints. Contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph Home, 80 West Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL 60067 appreciated. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019