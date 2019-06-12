|
|
Toomey, Nancy Day Age 85, at rest June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome Toomey; loving mother of William Toomey, Laura (Michael) Sutton and Janet Toomey; cherished grandmother of Anthony Lenti, Carolyn and Shane Toomey, David and Brian Sutton; devoted great-grandmother of Charlie Lenti. Visitation Thursday, June 13, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Funeral services and Interment will be held Privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to D.E.L.T.A. Rescue Acton, California. For service info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 12, 2019