Paull, Nancy A. (nee DeMeo) Mixologist for over 20 years at Midway Airport. Beloved wife of the late Robert Paull; loving mother of Dawn (Teresa) Portugues, Laura Gonzales, Julie (Mike Stocks) Paull, and the late Kimberly Guryn; cherished "Gram" of John Michael, Danny, Tony, Luciana, Mateo, Jackie, Jill, Jordan, Nicholas, Kristin, Ashley, and David; adoring "Great-Gram" of Zoey, Wyatt, Gianna, Ellie, Angelina, Brianna, Alessa, Sarah, and Mila; devoted daughter of the late Louis and Julia DeMeo; dear sister of Judy, Fran, Donna, Louie, and the late Gloria; kind aunt of many; and wonderful companion to all her furry friends. Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Chapel prayers Monday, April 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the Kerry Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, 7020 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, proceeding to Saint Damian Church, Oak Forest, for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2019