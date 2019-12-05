Home

Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church
Nancy O'Connor Obituary
O'Connor, Nancy (nee Vernola) Beloved wife of the late James O'Connor; loving mother of Timothy (Peggy) O'Connor and Thomas (Sheila Kowalski) O'Connor; cherished grandmother of Jack and Maggie; dearest sister of Joseph (Bonnie) Vernola; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral prayers for Nancy will begin on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 West Diversey Avenue proceeding to St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church for Mass of Catholic Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For funeral information, please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 5, 2019
