McSheffery, Nancy C. (nee Wagner) Age 81, beloved wife of 62 years to Hugh G. McSheffery. Loving mother of Judy Unruh, Jill (Michael) King, Kathy McSheffery and the late Jay H. McSheffery. Cherished grandmother of Stacie (Bob) Hoecker, Christie (James) Burgess, Tom Batchelor, and Nicholas Niezabitowski. Dearest great-grandmother of Alyssa, Nathan, Aubrey, Liam, Rilynn, Jessica, and Vada. Dear sister of the late Marilyn (Robert) Savoy and Gloria Ozmanski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem), Orland Park, IL. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials to preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com, 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2020