Kelly, Nancy (nee Gibbons) Age 93, of Wilmette. Beloved wife of the late Hon. Richard S. Kelly; loving mother of Richard, Jr. (Ginna) David, Mark, Peter Kelly, Anne (Jim) Williams, John (Marylynn) and Paul (Jennifer) Kelly; dear grandmother of Meghan (Jason) Gefaell, Brendan (Thao) Kelly, Erin (Matt) McGinn, Colin (Alexandra) Kelly, Caroline, Charlotte and John Williams, Sarah, Ryan, Paige, Patrick, Peyton and Brooke Kelly; great-grandmother of Lauren and Jack Gefaell and Declan McGinn; fond sister of Sue (the late Bob) Dudenhoefer and the late Thomas (the late Sally) Gibbons. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Church, 524 Ninth Street at Linden, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment private at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities, 721 North La Salle Street, Chicago, IL 60654 would be appreciated. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com, or 847-675-1990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019