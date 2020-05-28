Nancy I. Ejka
Ejka, Nancy I. (nee Mlyniec) Beloved wife of the late Donald; loving mother of Angela (Michael) Magee and Steven; dear grandma of Ian and Abigail Magee; fond sister of Angeline (Lawrence), Donald (late Constance), Frank (Mari), Paulette (Edward), and Michael (Margaret); dear aunt and friend of many. Nancy was a member of St. Mary of Perpetual Help Seniors, Bridgeport Seniors, and Wilson Park Seniors. Funeral Saturday 11:00 a.m. from Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St. to Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00-11:00 a.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church when the COVID restrictions are lifted. Please adhere to the CDC recommendation of a maximum of 10 people present and social distancing. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com (773) 927-6424 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
MAY
30
Funeral
11:00 AM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
