Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Nancy Heerdt
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Nancy Heerdt


1938 - 2019
Nancy Heerdt Obituary
Heerdt, Nancy J. (nee Tross) beloved wife of Clarence Ed Heerdt; loving mother of Donna L. (Peter) Martin, Karen J. (Chris) Appel, and Edward W. Heerdt; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Jenny Humphrey, Matthew, Jason and Danny Appel, Emily, Megan and Brendan Heerdt; dear sister of Susan Zick; and the late Sandra Dennison. Memorial Visitation Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For more info call 847-966-7302
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2019
