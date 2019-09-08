|
|
Caruso, Nancy F. (nee Twardy) Age 68, beloved wife of John Caruso; loving mother of Anthony (Caryn) Caruso and Kristina (John) Zak; cherishd nana of Ethan and Clare; devoted sister of Joe (Judy) Twardy; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MDS-Foundation 4573 South Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 8, 2019